WWE SmackDown Results 7/10 - CM Punk Appears, Trick Williams Faces Carmelo Hayes & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 10, 2026, coming to you from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!

After becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion on this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw", CM Punk will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Although it was initially Cody Rhodes who was scheduled to challenge Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Monday's show, GUNTHER took out Rhodes with an attack in the opening moments of the show and Rhodes was medically unable to compete. The suspended "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that he had managed to recruit Punk later that night to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, who subsequently dethroned Zayn in the main event of the show.

United States Champion Trick Williams will be in action as he goes head-to-head with former close friend turned rival Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match. The two men found themselves in a verbal confrontation during last Friday's episode of "Raw" that also involved Williams' ally Lil Yachty over their respective differing views of what being the United States Champion means.

Finn Balor will be competing in his first match on "SmackDown" since taking part in a 2026 King of the Ring First Round Fatal Four-Way Match on the June 12 episode of the show as he squares off against Tama Tonga. Tama and his ally Talla Tonga got the better of Balor last Friday when they put a backstage attack on Balor into motion as Tama noted that he was planning on closing the books on everything from his past.