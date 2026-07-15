Big E Recalls WWE Giving New Day Permission To Work Gaming Rivalry With The Elite

Although professional wrestling fans never witnessed the dream matchup of the New Day versus The Elite, they got a glimpse of what the feud could look like at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2018, when both trios competed in a Street Fighter V team battle. The competition was showcased on Xavier Woods' Youtube channel UpUpDownDown, and in between each game, the New Day and The Elite would entertain the fans in attendance by engaging in promo battles. Many didn't believe that WWE would allow the New Day to partner with outside talent on the channel, and according to Big E on "Westwood One Sports Night," getting the green light for E3 allowed the New Day to lobby for a real match with The Elite.

"I don't know how close we were. I was shocked. So, obviously everything was run through the company. They knew about it and AEW I don't think existed yet ... I think if AEW was established, I think all of that would have been off the table. But at the time, Woods had been really just working so hard on the gaming side. Kenny's done so much on the gaming side as well. And just to get that face off with Kenny, the Bucks, and the three of us, I thought was so cool," he explained. "We were trying to slowly find a way to see if we could push it ... imagine the six of us in a ring one night only, man. I think would have been beautiful."

Big E admitted that a six-man tag team match today between the New Day and The Elite is highly unlikely, but he truly believed it was a possibility back in 2018. Additionally, the former WWE Champion claimed that Kenny Omega is one of the best performers that fans have ever seen and that The Young Bucks would be on his list of greatest tag teams of all-time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Westwood One Sports Night" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.