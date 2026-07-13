WWE Raw Results 7/13 - #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match, IYO SKY Takes On Roxanne Perez

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 13, 2026, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!

Penta's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship will be determined tonight, as Ethan Page, Chad Gable, Joe Hendry, Rusev, Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans, and Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio square off against one another in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. Moments after Page and Rusev emerged victorious against Gable and Lee when Rusev made Lee tap out to The Accolade during last Monday's episode of "Raw", Rusev locked the hold in on Gable until Joe Hendry looked to come to Gable's aid. However, things went awry for Hendry when he instead had The Accoldade cinched in on him.

Another member of Judgment Day will be in action, as Roxanne Perez goes head-to-head with IYO SKY. Although Perez and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan attempted to help their stablemate Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Sol Ruca as Women's Intercontinental Champion, SKY took out both women to ensure that wouldn't happen.

Additionally, titleholder Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be making their World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam on August 1 and August 2 official when they put pen-to-paper in a contract signing. Brock Lesnar will also be making an appearance on tonight's show ahead of his match against Oba Femi at SummerSlam.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make their way to the ring.