WWE Raw Results 7/13 - #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match, IYO SKY Takes On Roxanne Perez
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 13, 2026, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!
Penta's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship will be determined tonight, as Ethan Page, Chad Gable, Joe Hendry, Rusev, Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans, and Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio square off against one another in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. Moments after Page and Rusev emerged victorious against Gable and Lee when Rusev made Lee tap out to The Accolade during last Monday's episode of "Raw", Rusev locked the hold in on Gable until Joe Hendry looked to come to Gable's aid. However, things went awry for Hendry when he instead had The Accoldade cinched in on him.
Another member of Judgment Day will be in action, as Roxanne Perez goes head-to-head with IYO SKY. Although Perez and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan attempted to help their stablemate Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Sol Ruca as Women's Intercontinental Champion, SKY took out both women to ensure that wouldn't happen.
Additionally, titleholder Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be making their World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam on August 1 and August 2 official when they put pen-to-paper in a contract signing. Brock Lesnar will also be making an appearance on tonight's show ahead of his match against Oba Femi at SummerSlam.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make their way to the ring.
We Hear From Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman
Heyman introduces himself and Lesnar, then says fans may be asking why there are police at ringside. He says Oba Femi is the reason for the police presence, then reminds fans that Femi turned down his 2026 King of the Ring championship opportunity to face Lesnar. He calls Femi a clinger, an obsesser, and a stalker, then compares Femi to a psycho ex-girlfriend and says he's used to people getting obsessed with Lesnar until they get in the ring with him. He says Lesnar being obsessed with anyone is healthy, but says Lesnar is obsessed with Femi which leads to violence. He says he wants to protect his money and says he went to WWE to add a no touch clause before SummerSlam between Lesnar and Femi, including going to a judge his father knew to get a restraining order.
Femi's music hits and he makes his way out. Femi says he came to the ring for a fight, but Heyman tells the police to do their job. Femi dumps one of the officers out of the ring and attacks the other ones, then sends one crashing over the top rope on top of the others on the outside.
Lesnar and Heyman stand on the top of the entrance ramp as Femi says Lesnar used to run WWE but now he's doing this. He says there won't be anymore games or low blows at SummerSlam, then says Lesnar can't run from him.
IYO SKY then makes her way to the ring. Judgment Day follows.
IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez (w/ Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez)
The bell rings and the two lock up. SKY lands a pair of double knees on Perez's midsection, but Perez rolls up SKY. SKY reverses into a pinfall of her own, but Perez kicks out and SKY connects with a springboard moonsault on Perez to take her out on the outside. SKY dumps Perez back inside the ring, but Morgan grabs onto her ankle. This opens the door for Perez to continue wearing down SKY's ankle.
During the commercial break, Perez sends SKY's ankle bouncing off the ring steps and dumps her back in the ring. She delivers a Russian Leg Sweep to SKY and pins her, but Perez kicks out. SKY And Perez then teeter on the ropes back from the break, but SKY sends Perez crashing off them.
Perez drapes SKY off the top rope by her knees and continues to target SKY's injured ankle. She looks to fly off the ropes with a moonsault, but SKY gets her knees up and delivers a flapjack to Perez. She lands a double stomp on Perez's midsection and follows it up with a butterfly backbreaker, then sets up for a meteora on Perez. Perez moves out of the way and wrenches back on SKY's injured ankle with a modified Half Boston Crab.
SKY counters into a crossface on Perez, but Perez escapes and rolls up SKY. SKY counters into a roll up of her own for the win.
Winner: IYO SKY
After the match, Morgan looks to attack SKY. SKY levels her with a kick to her head, but Rodriguez blindsides her from behind. Perez joins Rodriguez, but Sol Ruca's music hits and she runs to the ring. She lands a knee on Perez to take her out and rocks Rodriguez with a thrust kick, but Rodriguez sends Ruca crashing into the barricade shoulder first. Rodriguez and Perez then hold SKY in place inside the ring for Morgan tl hit her with the Women's World Championship belt.
Otis and Akira Tozawa Want To Talk To Maxxine Dupri
Logan Paul tells Dallas to give it up for their new World Tag Team Championship, then hands the microphone over to Maxxine Dupri.
Otis and Akira Tozawa make their way out, and Tozawa asks Dupri if himself and Otis can talk to her, and Dupri dismisses Paul, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory from the ring. Tozawa asks Dupri what she's doing and says Theory is all wrong for him. Dupri says Tozawa gave her a choice, then says Tozawa and Otis told her that they would leave her if she went with Theory.
Otis says she warned Dupri about Theory, but Theory laughs at Otis and Tozawa as Dupri appears to be sympathetic towards them. Theory asks if Otis is confessing his feelings for Dupri, then says Dupri is with him now and tells Otis to keep his hands off him.
Otis pulls Theory into the ring, but Breakker goes after him. Tozawa locks him in a sleeper and sends him crashing out of the ring, then looks to fly. Breakker sends Tozawa crashing over the announce desk as Theory and Breakker double team on Otis, but Otis levels both men and takes out Breakker with a back elbow. He sends Theory crashing into the mat face first and looks to attack him as Theory cowers in the corner, but Dupri stops him and tells him that none of this had to happen.
Theory low blows Otis as Dupri smiles on, and Dupri takes out Otis. Breakker spears Otis, and Theory grabs the brass knuckles. He hits Otis with them and holds him in place for Breakker to land a spear on Otis.
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