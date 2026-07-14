WWE NXT Results 7/14 - Two Championships On The Line, Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 14, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After retaining their title against AAA stars El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno on the June 30 episode of "NXT", Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be putting their NXT Tag Team Championship on the line once again as they defend against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux. Legacy and Van Dux emerged victorious against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors of BirthRight, and DarkState's Osiris Griffin and Cutler James in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" to secure their spots in tonight's match.

Zaria was initially set to defend her Women's North American Championship against Layla Diggs after Diggs scored a win against Izzi Dame of The Culling, Thea Hail, and Tatum Paxley in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match last Tuesday. However, "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone announced via his X account that Diggs had sustained an injury at a Live Event this past Saturday. With Diggs unable to compete, Zaria will still be putting her NXT North American Championship on the line against an opponent who has yet to be revealed as of writing.

Although Kendal Grey successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Nattie last Tuesday, her next challenger will be revealed tonight as Kali Armstrong, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice collide with one another in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match. Armstrong made it clear that she wanted a shot at the NXT Women's Championship in the opening moments of last Tuesday's show, with Jordan and Vice both confronting her after title shots of their own. This led to a brawl breaking out, with Armstrong being the one to ultimately stand tall when she left Jordan and Vice both laid out with a double shoulder tackle.

Additionally, Naraku will be going head-to-head with Tate Wilder after Wilder had some choice words about a video from Naraku last Tuesday.