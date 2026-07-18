Chris Masters Reflects On Steroid Use In WWE, Cardiac Health

During his WWE run, Chris Masters' entire gimmick was built around his finely-tuned physique. However, like many at the time, Masters was using steroids, something he detailed during a recent interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring."

"I came in looking like – I set the bar so high for when I came in, that it was something that I had to compete against for, now, the rest of my career," Masters admitted. He added that this feeling didn't sink in until his stint in rehab, where two months of not training resulted in a noticeable loss of muscle. "I came back and I was maybe 15 or 20 lbs. lighter, but you know, it was drastic and it ... was such a big thing, Hunter [Triple H] even made a joke about it the next week that was real controversial."

Masters felt that he always had to chase his debut physique, but said that if he truly tried to maintain it, he'd have suffered a heart attack by now. According to the wrestler, WWE began to change its policies and stance on steroids after Eddie Guerrero's death, and especially following Chris Benoit's murder-suicide.

"We were being tested before but it felt like there was a little more, kind of, leniency," he recalled before noting that the strict new policies helped clean up the business. "Now, we have a much cleaner business. You know, you don't get all the crazy like you did back in the '80s, you know?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.