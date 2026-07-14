WWE's Mia Yim Confirms She And AEW Star Keith Lee Are Divorced

WWE star Mia Yim (also known as Michin) confirmed her divorce from AEW's Keith Lee.

Yim first broke the news in a series of TikTok and Instagram comments. Under a TikTok of Yim attempting to mimic a professional dancer, fans questioned Yim and Lee's status as a couple. When one person claimed that they were still romantically linked, Yim replied, "we are not."

Under another TikTok of her showing off her recent hair and face glam, Yim clarified that she and Lee weren't separated, but rather "divorced." In an Instagram comment, the "WWE SmackDown" star indicated that their break-up occurred over a year ago.

"Slow news days I guess," she added on X. "Waking up to some love and some misogynistic comments (figures). We both are still friends and got nothing but love for each other. Go outside, get some sun, drink some water, and have a good day."

Slow news days I guess 😂 waking up to some love and some misogynistic comments (figures). We both are still friends and got nothing but love for each other. Go outside, get some sun, drink some water, and have a good day 💙 — Big Meech 미친 (@MiaYim) July 14, 2026

Yim and Lee initially engaged in February 2021. A year later, they married, with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley acting as the officiant.

Also in 2022, Yim marked her return to WWE by joining The O.C. alongside AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Now in 2026, she is currently aligned with B-Fab and former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill on the "SmackDown" brand.

Lee, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, is still signed to AEW. He last wrestled on AEW programming in late 2023. Reports suggest that could potentially change soon as internal discussions regarding his on-screen return were made in recent months.