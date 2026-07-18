Former WWE Star Dakota Kai Discusses Training With Ronda Rousey & Stephanie McMahon

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 34, WWE entrusted Dakota Kai with helping Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon do the in-ring preparations for their mixed tag team bout on the grand stage. In Rousey's case, she headed into her first ever professional wrestling match. For McMahon, she approached her first in four years.

For Kai, the opportunity to train with them along the way came as a pleasant surprise. "I can't believe she remembers. She's the sweetest thing," Kai told "Ring The Belle," referencing McMahon's recent praise toward her. "I was practicing before. It was Stephanie and Triple H against Kurt Angle and Ronda for their tag match. Ronda, obviously she was new to pro wrestling, but still an amazing athlete. So they had me go up to Stamford, Connecticut to train in the ring. Stephanie was there too and she gave me a DDT. I will forever hold that close to my heart ... I'm like yes, please beat me up. Just do whatever you need to do because this is an iconic moment for me. But she's honestly just the sweetest, most loving person. The fact she even remembers, she would always see me and say hello. I don't know. She's so lovely."

Months before her faceoff with McMahon, Rousey marked her WWE arrival at the 2018 Royal Rumble event. At WrestleMania 34, she then made McMahon, a former WWE executive and Women's Champion, tap out to her armbar submission. With it, Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated their tag team win over McMahon and her real-life husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Kai herself competed at the big event as well, in her case during the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ring The Belle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.