AEW Dynamite Results 7/15 - Andrade El Idolo Faces Jake Doyle, Six Woman Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 15, 2026, coming to you live from the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts!

Andrade El Idolo will be in action as he goes head-to-head with The Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle. Should Andrade emerge as the victor of tonight's match, then he will secure a shot at Doyle's stablemate Mark Davis' Continental Championship. Moments after Kyle Fletcher dethroned Konosuke Takeshita as International Champion during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" Beach Break special, Andrade confronted The Don Callis Family as they gloated about Fletcher's win in the ring which led in a brawl between both parties and Darby Allin.

After securing a shot at Thekla's AEW Women's World Champion at AEW Redemption on July 26 thanks to a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match she won last Wednesday, newly returned Willow Nightingale will be joining forces with Hyan and Maya World to take on Mercedes Mone and AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Megan Blayne and Lena Kross. Following Nightingale's win, she was left laid out by a spear from Thekla and Mone revealed a newfound alliance with Divine Dominion when a brawl subsequently broke out between the latter four women and Thekla's Triangle of Madness stablemates Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Additionally, Kenny Omega will be hosting a celebration after dethroning MJF as AEW World Champion last Thursday and preparing to defend his freshly won title against Will Ospreay at AEW All In on August 30.