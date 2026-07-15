Charlie (FKA Dakota Kai) Details Engagement To Former WWE Star

Following her WWE release, Charlie – better known as Dakota Kai during her time with the promotion – returned to pro wrestling at EVE's Wrestle Queendom VIII event, competing against AEW's Kris Statlander. Outside of wrestling, however, Charlie has reached other milestones, like recently getting engaged to former WWE talent Eddy Thorpe (AKA Karl Fredericks).

During an episode of her "ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL" podcast alongside fellow former WWE talent Zelina Vega, Charlie revealed her engagement to Thorpe by repeatedly flashing her ring until her co-stars realized. Kai revealed that her fiancé proposed during a date marking their two-year anniversary as a couple.

"We were just going out to dinner, it was really nice, and then he – we wanted to go to a place afterwards, it's just like ... a garden area where they [have] a lot of little stalls," Charlie recalled. "It's really pretty. ... We pull up and it's shut down! And I don't know what he's planning; I'm just like: 'Oh, it's like, closed we should just go home! We had a nice dinner!' You know what I mean?"

Charlie further explained that she kept pushing to just go home, but in hindsight, she imagines that Thorpe was probably feeling terrible at the time. "He's like: 'Why don't we – let's go to Sanford!' because, like, you know, like that's where we had our second date, and it was a special place, but I'm also like, 'It's 30-minutes away,'" she added. She finally agreed to follow Thorpe's lead when he suddenly stopped in the middle of the road as they were walking and popped the question. "It was so nice!"

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