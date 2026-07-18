WWE Champ CM Punk Looks Back On 2011's Summer Of Punk, Pipe Bomb Promo

In 2011, WWE's CM Punk took his career to a new level by delivering the first "pipe bomb" promo, serving as a key moment of the second "Summer of Punk." Since then, Punk and several others have attempted to cut similar promos, but the original remains the most iconic, even to the "Second City Saint" himself.

"Fond memories. I remember, I think, feeling like I leveled up," Punk said about the promo on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon." "I busted my ass in my career to get to that moment where I was finally recognized, but I knew, you know, 'the rent's due everyday.'"

Punk further admitted that he actually wanted to slow down at that point, as he became tired of all the extensive touring while also feeling dissatisfied with where he was creatively. "And then, lightning struck with the pipe bomb, and that whole situation – to me – was like magic," he recalled, claiming that while he wanted to go home, he choose to push through instead. "It really made me feel like I had finally leveled up in management's minds."

However, when he cut the promo, Punk went out believing he would soon be done with WWE since he hadn't renewed his contract yet. The veteran explained that he was allowed to air his grievances, but while people were concerned, Punk claims he would never have put WWE in jeopardy with television. "It was approved and it wasn't," he added. "When I came back, it was 'I smell money,' is what [Vince McMahon] said, and at the time, that was the stamp of approval."