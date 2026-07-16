Dave Meltzer Explains What AEW Stands To Gain From WBD-Paramount Deal

While the United States Justice Department approved the Paramount Skydance takeover of AEW media partner Warner Bros. Discovery in June, the companies' merger faces several roadblocks, including a lawsuit from a dozen states, alleging a monopoly. According to Deadline, the California Attorney General, alongside multiple other attorneys general in other states, have requested a temporary restraining order, meaning the sale would be paused as the legal process continues.

Dave Meltzer explained the states' request for emergency relief, and what it means for AEW, as well as TKO's UFC, which streams exclusively on Paramount+, further on an edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio." Meltzer said that the sale is going to be delayed, something that neither company wants.

"From a pro wrestling standpoint, I'd say that AEW wants this thing to go through as quick as it can, move on to the next chapter," he said. "The idea would be that HBO Max, Paramount+ would merge. They would be a more powerful entirety. AEW, and UFC, too, would be in far more homes with the merger of the two... especially on a worldwide basis."

As more details of the sale were revealed in previous months, it was reported in March that Paramount's CEO, David Ellison, intends to merge both streaming services into one. At the time, Ellison said it would give the merged companies "a little over 200 million direct to consumer subscribers."

The initial timeframe for the $110 billion sale to finalize was quarter three of this year. Ellison said Paramount hoped to finalize things by late September. It's unclear, with the lawsuit, when exactly Paramount and WBD will officially merge.

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