Tommaso Ciampa Teases 'Big Plans' For AEW All In 2026

Since jumping to AEW, Tommaso Ciampa has already had a run with the AEW TNT Championship as well as a high-profile feud with Chris Jericho. However, Ciampa still has many more major plans in the work, and during an interview with "Undisputed," he suggested that the upcoming All In: London In pay-per-view will go his way.

"There are some big plans we're working on behind the scenes with The Psycho Killer," Ciampa said, expressing how he believes that timing is an integral part of pro wrestling and they're working hard to make things line up with All In: London. "There are a lot of fun projects in the works, and the last four, five, six months have been so exciting. I love collaborating, and we've got a great team of minds here to help push the envelope."

Ciampa then expressed how important it is for a performer to have a creative team that allows them to push the envelope, and specifically, in his case, it's something he's not had for a long time. He then commented on AEW's upcoming schedule with excitement.

"We'll stop in Montreal before we go to Wembley–I already planned out the family's travel itinerary, they're coming with me. I can't wait for it to get started," he said.

In interviews since his AEW debut, Ciampa has often expressed how emotional his debut for the promotion was. The AEW wrestler noted how important it was to be able to use "Psycho Killer" as his theme song, recalling how it's something only his most dedicated fans would recognize as a theme he last used 12 years ago.