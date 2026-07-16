TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 7/16 - Knockouts TV Title Tournament Continues & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on July 16, 2026, coming to you from the Broadview Center in Albany, New York!

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament will be continuing tonight, as "NXT" star Thea Hail squares off against Harley Hudson while The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance collides with one half of the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Rosemary in a pair of first round matches. Indi Hartwell and Jody Threat both advanced to the semifinals during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact", defeating Vicious Vicki Venuto and Gabby Forza respectively in two other first round matches.

Cedric Alexander of The System will be putting his X-Division Championship on the line for the first time since retaining in an Ultimate X Match at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 as he defends against Fabian Aichner. Aichner emerged victorious against Rich Swann, The Home Town Man, Mr. Elegance of The Elegance Brand, BDE, and Jason Hotch of Order 4 in a Six Way Scramble Number One Contenders Match on the July 2 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" to secure his title shot tonight.

Speaking of Order 4, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali will be holding a State of the Order Address for his stable. The relationships between Ali, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, and the aforementioned Hotch have remained in limbo over the last couple of weeks, being exasperated last Thursday when hotch and Skyler were unsuccessful in dethroning "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero as TNA World Tag Team Champions. Ali called for the State of the Order Address later that same night backstage, telling someone off camera of his plans to do so.

Moose will be in action as he goes head-to-head with A.J. Francis in singles competition. With Moose having found himself involved in a verbal altercation with Frankie Kazarian when Kazarian hosted him on his talk show "The King's Speech" last Thursday, Francis and his ally Expressions came out to the ring and found themselves involved in a verbal altercation of their own with Moose.

Additionally, Bear Bronson of The System will be taking on Ricky Sosa after Sosa and his ally Leon Slater emerged victorious against The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch and Bronson and his stablemate Brian Myers in a Three-Way Tag Team Match last Thursday. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will also be making an appearance on tonight's show following a verbal confrontation with former friend KC Navarro last Thursday that ended in himself and his brother Ryan Nemeth leaving Navarro laid out.