WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 7/18 - Women's Tag Team Title On The Line & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18, 2026, coming to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!
Paige and Brie Bella will be putting their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining on the June 22 episode of "WWE Raw" as they defend against Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley. Fatal Influence have made it clear that they've had their eyes on the Women's Tag Team Championships over the last several weeks on "WWE SmackDown", with Paige having scored a win against Reid and Henley's stablemate Jacy Jayne on the June 26 episode of "SmackDown" and Reid emerging victorious against Brie on the July 3 episode of "SmackDown".
Although Cody Rhodes is set to challenge CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 1 and August 2, the two men will have to find a way to co-exist with one another as they join forces to take on Sami Zayn and GUNTHER. Should Zayn and GUNTHER emerge as the victors of the match, then they will be added to the Undisputed WWE Championship SummerSlam match. Zayn and GUNTHER have both taken issue with the SummerSlam match after GUNTHER was involved in an Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match with Rhodes and Zayn at Night of Champions and Zayn lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Punk just nine days after winning the title himself at the June 28 Premium Live Event. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made tonight's tag team match official on the July 10 episode of "SmackDown" in response to GUNTHER demanding that Aldis call off the SummerSlam match and subsequently attacking him.
Danhausen will be in action tonight as he takes on JD McDonagh of Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match. With McDonagh and his stablemate AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio have taken issue with Danhausen over the last few weeks after Danhausen had taken money from Dominik, Danhausen tried to curse Dominik in his Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match for the Intercontinental Championship on this past Monday's episode of "Raw" by attempting to blow pyro into Dominik's face from the ring post. The pyro ultimately missed Dominik's face, but he still ended up losing the match and McDonagh went after Danhausen on the entrance ramp.
Bayley will be going one-on-one with her former close friend turned rival Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria turned her back on Bayley after they lost the aforementioned June 22 Women's Tag Team Championship match to Paige and Brie, leading to a verbal confrontation between them on this past Monday's episode of "Raw" wherein Bayley informed Valkyria of their match tonight. Although Valkyria attempted to blindside Bayley from behind, Bayley saw her coming which led to a brawl breaking out between the two women.
Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has invited 2026 Finals Champion and New York Knicks member Jalen Brunson to be a guest on tonight's show.
We are live on the Countdown to Saturday Night's Main Event Pre-Show! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Laredo Kid makes his way to the ring. Trick Williams follows.
Trick Williams vs. Laredo Kid (Countdown to Saturday Night's Main Event Pre-Show)
The bell rings and Williams shoves Kid. He rips off part of Kid's mask, but Kid responds by shoving Williams. Williams shoves Kid, but Kid ascends to the top rope and delivers a missile dropkick to Williams off the ropes. Williams levels Kid with a leg lariat and whips him into the corner, then goes for a pin but Kid kicks out.
Williams delivers a vertical suplex to Kid and rains down right hands on him in the corner, but Kid delivers a Phoenix Splash to Williams out of the corner and clinches in a Half Boston Crab on Williams. Williams fights his way out of it and lands a neckbreaker on Kid, then follows it up with a flapjack and levels him with a chop.
Williams fires off stomps on Kid, then delivers a bodyslam to Kid. Kid rolls up Williams, but Williams kicks out and Kid low bridges him out of the ring over the top rope. He dumps him back in the ring and sets up for a Tornillo on Williams off the top rope, but Williams catches up with a Trick Shot for the win.
Winner: Trick Williams
Oba Femi them makes his way to the ring to join Stephanie McMahon. McMahon asks Femi how he's feeling heading into his SummerSlam Hell in a Cell Match against Brock Lesnar, and Femi says Lesnar is the one who's been hiding instead of him. He says the tides are changing so fast that he's not locked into Hell in a Cell with Lesnar, but Lesnar is locked in there with him.
We are live on the main show! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home once again as Fatal Influence makes their way to the ring. Paige and Brie Bella follow.
Paige and Brie Bella (c) vs. Fatal Influence (w/ Jacy Jayne) for the Women's Tag Team Championship
Fallon Henley looks to attack Paige, but Paige sees her coming and dumps her out of the ring over the top rope. The bell rings and Paige delivers a Thesz Press to Lainey Reid. She rains down right hands on her, but Brie and Henley tag in. Henley rocks Brie with a forearm, but Paige and Reid tag back in.
Reid delivers a leg drop to Paige and lands a back elbow on the back of her neck, but Henley tags in and rocks Paige with a forearm in the corner. She fires off stomps on her in the corner and tags out to Reid.
Reid wears down Paige with a submission hold, but Paige powers up to her feet. Henley tags in, but Paige manages to escape Henley and Reid to tag in Brie. Brie delivers a Russian Leg Sweep to Henley and fires off the Yes Kicks on her, then ascends to the top rope and lands a missile dropkick on Henley.
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