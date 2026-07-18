WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 7/18 - Women's Tag Team Title On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18, 2026, coming to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!

Paige and Brie Bella will be putting their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining on the June 22 episode of "WWE Raw" as they defend against Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley. Fatal Influence have made it clear that they've had their eyes on the Women's Tag Team Championships over the last several weeks on "WWE SmackDown", with Paige having scored a win against Reid and Henley's stablemate Jacy Jayne on the June 26 episode of "SmackDown" and Reid emerging victorious against Brie on the July 3 episode of "SmackDown".

Although Cody Rhodes is set to challenge CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 1 and August 2, the two men will have to find a way to co-exist with one another as they join forces to take on Sami Zayn and GUNTHER. Should Zayn and GUNTHER emerge as the victors of the match, then they will be added to the Undisputed WWE Championship SummerSlam match. Zayn and GUNTHER have both taken issue with the SummerSlam match after GUNTHER was involved in an Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match with Rhodes and Zayn at Night of Champions and Zayn lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Punk just nine days after winning the title himself at the June 28 Premium Live Event. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis made tonight's tag team match official on the July 10 episode of "SmackDown" in response to GUNTHER demanding that Aldis call off the SummerSlam match and subsequently attacking him.

Danhausen will be in action tonight as he takes on JD McDonagh of Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match. With McDonagh and his stablemate AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio have taken issue with Danhausen over the last few weeks after Danhausen had taken money from Dominik, Danhausen tried to curse Dominik in his Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match for the Intercontinental Championship on this past Monday's episode of "Raw" by attempting to blow pyro into Dominik's face from the ring post. The pyro ultimately missed Dominik's face, but he still ended up losing the match and McDonagh went after Danhausen on the entrance ramp.

Bayley will be going one-on-one with her former close friend turned rival Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria turned her back on Bayley after they lost the aforementioned June 22 Women's Tag Team Championship match to Paige and Brie, leading to a verbal confrontation between them on this past Monday's episode of "Raw" wherein Bayley informed Valkyria of their match tonight. Although Valkyria attempted to blindside Bayley from behind, Bayley saw her coming which led to a brawl breaking out between the two women.

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns has invited 2026 Finals Champion and New York Knicks member Jalen Brunson to be a guest on tonight's show.

We are live on the Countdown to Saturday Night's Main Event Pre-Show! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Laredo Kid makes his way to the ring. Trick Williams follows.