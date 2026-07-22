At one time, Johnston – like most of the WWE staff – traveled the road with the wrestlers, but he quickly got McMahon to turn this around for him. "I remember saying to Vince, like: 'Why exactly am I on the road? Shouldn't I be in the studio writing music?'" he recalled. "Early on it was good, because I wasn't a wrestling fan, so it was probably good for me to get immersed in how the business worked and spend a little time, not so much talking with the guys as much as just being around the guys."

Johnston further recalled conversations he had with his then-boss, Kevin Dunn, who always urged him to actively watch WWE shows. "I just resisted probably, first and foremost, because I'm not a wrestling fan; I didn't really want to watch the programs," he admitted. "But, I think, it was the -curiously – one of the most valuable things is my separation from it." He further made the case that composer and conductor John Williams likely never needed to study aliens to come up with a score for "ET: The Extraterrestrial" or similarly study the ocean to come up with a theme for "Jaws."

"It's being able to have an emotional reaction yourself to the material you're writing," Johnston added. "That was valuable to me. To see a new guy and to approach him as a new guy, and how am I going to paint this guy emotionally? Because I always approached it as nothing but a movie score to these individual guys. Like, each of these guys is their own little film."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The False Face" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.