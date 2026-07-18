AEW Collision Results 7/18 - Three Titles On The Line, Will Ospreay & Athena In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on July 18, 2026, coming to you from the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.

Last week, Hikaru Shida defeated Harley Cameron in her first defense of the TBS Championship. After defeating Cameron, Shida attacked her until Queen Aminata came to help her friend. Aminata wants revenge for the attack and challenged Shida for the title.

Tommaso Ciampa will face "The Painmaker", the alter ego of Chris Jericho at Redemption. With "Collision" in his hometown of Boston, Ciampa challenged Myron Reed and invited Jericho to watch.

Another Boston native, Mercedes Moné picked up the win alongside Divine Dominion in the "Dynamite" main event. We'll hear from "The CEO" tonight.

"Jungle" Jack Perry re-signed with AEW and is looking for a young wrestler that's hungry like he was and issued an open challenge. Nick Wayne, fresh off of his second BOSJ tournament, will face Perry tonight.

Kevin Knight will face Darby Allin on "Dynamite" for the TNT Championship. Knight challenged Allin's trainer, AR Fox in a warm up match with his title on the line.

Bandido retained his ROH Men's World Championship against Katsuyori Shibata last Saturday. He'll challenge Kyle Fletcher for the International Championship at Redemption. Tonight, "The Most Wanted" will defend his title against Adam Priest.

Will Ospreay will face his training partner and longtime friend, Adam Brooks.

The Brawling Birds returned on "Dynamite" and will be in action tonight. After dealing with visa issues, Hechicero finally made his return on Wednesday. Tonight, he'll team up with Brian Cage and Jake Doyle ahead of their match next Wednesday. Athena will also be in action.