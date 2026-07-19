NJPW Announces Event At Hokkaido Airport

Celebrating its 100th anniversary soon, the Center Plaza in New Chitose Airport will host some of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's finest talents on Friday, September 18. The reveal came prior to night three of G1 Climax 36 in Hokkaido on Sunday, with NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yusuke Kimura of Hokkaido Airports Co. making this joint announcement.

Thrilled for this first-ever encounter, Kimura said (via translation), "This is the first time that New Chitose Airport has done professional wrestling, and the first time that New Japan Pro-Wrestling has done professional wrestling at an airport. Bringing the truly once-in-a-century scenery to Hokkaido, Japan, and the world! It's going to be a day like that!"

On the wrestling side of things, Tanahashi commented, "I think New Chitose Airport is a great opportunity for people to see New Japan Pro-Wrestling, an airport used by people from all over the country, the world, and abroad."

As previously stated, this announcement was made earlier on night three of the G1 Climax 36, that saw its B Block roster compete. Sunday's results include Yuya Uemura conquering Zack Sabre Jr., Ren Narita outlasting Callum Newman, AEW Death Rider/Dog and the now two-time IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd defeating OSKAR, and HENARE overcoming Drilla Moloney.