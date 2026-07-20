TNA's X-Division Champ Cedric Alexander Names Dream Opponent From WWE

Cedric Alexander spent eight years in the WWE where he had memorable opponents, including CWC matches against Kota Ibushi and Zack Sabre, Jr. He had a memorable feud with Mustafa Ali that culminated in a WrestleMania match and they were dubbed "The Heart" and "The Soul" of "205 Live". After joining The Hurt Business, he held the tag titles with Shelton Benjamin. After departing WWE, he joined TNA and is the X-Division Champion. He is also active on the indie scene.

During an interview with A2THEK, Alexander named the wrestler that he didn't get to face in WWE. He wanted to face fellow North Carolinian Je'Von Evans. "That's the one match that I left WWE wishing I got and never did." He hopes that if there's more collaboration between TNA and WWE, he can finally get the match he's been chasing for two years with the "Young OG".

Alexander is proud to represent the X-Division. "Everyone from Seth Rollins to Je'Von Evans to Sean Legacy in "NXT", they all inspired and looked up to the guys from the X-Division. And that's something I feel like I represent as well as anyone that has ever had. I feel like I can push it to new limits. I can take it to places that it hasn't been before. It's a real honor to hold this title and say I'm in the club with AJ (Styles), (Samoa) Joe, (Christopher) Daniels, (Chris) Sabin, and (Alex) Shelley."

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