WWE Raw Results 7/20 - Jacob Fatu Collides With LA Knight, Two Tag Team Matches & More

Evans sends Bron Breakker crashing off the ring apron, and Lee flies out of the ring to take out Austin Theory. Evans follows suit to level Breakker on the outside before the bell rings and Evans runs over Theory with a knee. Lee tags in and delivers a kick to Theory in the corner, then connects with a hurricanrana on him and tags out to Evans.

Evans ascends to the top rope and delivers a double ax handle to Theory. He connects with a springboard hurricanrana on him and levels him with a dropkick, but Breakker makes the blind tag in and delivers a double flapjack to Evans with Theory.

Breakker rains down right hands on Evans and lands a back body drop on him, but Lee tags back in and rocks Breakker with a pair of thrust kicks. He sends Breakker crashing into the mat and pins him, but Breakker kicks out and Lee ascends to the top rope.

Paul hops up on the apron to distract Lee, allowing Breakker to level Lee with a powerslam mid-air when Lee looks to fly. Theory tags back in and wears down Lee with a submission hold during the break, but Lee powers up to his feet. Theory trips up Lee and tags out to Breakker, who levels Lee with a right hand.

Breakker charges at Lee in the corner back from the break, but Lee moves out of the way and Breakker is sent crashing into the ring post shoulder first. Lee sends Theory crashing out of the ring and tags in Evans. Evans rocks Breakker with a right hand and sends Theory crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first, then rocks him with an enzuigiri to his head and flies over the top rope with a splash to level Theory with a splash on the outside.

Evans sends Breakker crashing over the barricade near the timekeeper's area and takes a celebratory lap around the ring, then flies over the barricade near the timekeeper's area to level over the barricade near the timekeeper's area. He dumps Theory back in the ring and flies off the top rope to connect with a lariat on him, but Lee tags in and drapes Theory off the top rope by his knees. He then delivers a double stomp to him off the top rope.

Paul hops up onto the apron to distract the referee, opening the door for Dupri to grab onto Lee's ankle to prevent him from moving. Breakker levels Lee with a clothesline from the ring apron and Theory follows it up with a shoulderbreaker to Lee. He goes for a pin, but Evans breaks the fall and Breakker runs over Evans with a spear.

Breakker tags in and runs the ropes to deliver a spear to Lee as Theory holds him in place. Breakker then pins Lee for the win.

Winners: The Vision

After the match, Breakker and Theory fire off sotmps on Evans until Alpha Academy's music hits and Otis and Akira Tozawa make their way out. Otis levels Breakker on the entrance ramp with a clothesline and takes out Theory in the ring. Tozawa flies over the top rope to level Theory on the outside and rains down right hands on him as Otis chokeslams Theory.

Dupri slaps Otis, but Otis levels Breakker with a clothesline. He stacks Breakker and Theory on top of one another and lands a splash on them, and Alpha Academy clears the announce desk. Breakker blindsides Otis with a spear as Theory beats down Tozawa in the ring. Breakker then runs the ropes and delivers a spear to Otis as Theory holds him in place.

We then head over to a video teasing the return of Big Cass through several clips of his time inside and outside of WWE. The date August 3 appears at the end of the screen.

Back at ringside, Danhausen makes his way to the ring.