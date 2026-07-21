WWE NXT Results 7/21 - NXT Championship On The Line, Nattie Faces Jaida Parker & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 21, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Tony D'Angelo will be putting his NXT Championship on the line as he defends against Naraku in a Street Fight. With Naraku having been previously unsuccessful in dethroning D'Angelo as NXT Champion at "NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28, D'Angelo blindsided Naraku from behind following a win that Naraku scored against Tate Wilder during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT". This led to a brawl breaking out between the two men that ended in D'Angelo levelling two security guards that looked to separate the two men and Naraku spitting mist into the face of another security guard.

Nattie emerged victorious against her archrival Jaida Parker in a singles match on the June 16 episode of "NXT". Tonight, Parker has her chance to seek retribution when she collides with Nattie in a rematch. With Parker having scored a win against Nattie's ally Karmen Petrovic on the June 30 episode of "NXT", she confronted Nattie and Petrovic at ringside last Tuesday in the midst of a Fatal Four-Way Women's North American Championship match that Nattie and Petrovic's ally EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons was taking part in.

Reina Volcan will be competing in her first match on "NXT" as she goes head-to-head with "WWE LFG" season two winner Skylar Raye. Not only will this mark Raye's first match on "NXT" since coming up short to Kali Armstrong at Week One of the Revenge television special on April 14, but Volcan blindsided Tatum Paxley with an attack on June 30 moments after Paxley had come up short to Kelani Jordan.

Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Osiris Griffin of DarkState will be colliding with Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, and their former stablemate Saquon Shugars in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Shugars attempted to recruit several people to team up with him backstage last Tuesday, with Moreno agreeing to do so and convincing his mentor Dar to join himself and Shugars.

Keanu Carver will be in action as he squares off against Hank Walker. Carver previously sent Walker crashing off the side of a stage and through a table outside the Performance Center during The Great American Bash, and although Walker's tag team partner Tank Ledger looked to seek revenge on Walker's behalf on the July 7 episode of "NXT", he ultimately came up short to him.

Additionally, Shawn Spears will be going one-on-one with former Culling stablemate Niko Vance as he looks to seek retribution on Vance and Izzi Dame for turning their backs on him.