The New World Order absolutely dominated WCW in the 1990s, growing quickly from it's original three man lineup that included 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. Eventually the faction broke up into several other factions, most notably nWo Hollywood and nWo Wolfpac, each with their own unique theme song.

Nash was notably the leader of Wolfpac, which sported a red-and-black color scheme and were the babyface answer to Hogan's nWo Hollywood. During an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash honestly stated which of the two themes he enjoyed the most.

"I was never a fan of that nWo music, that's why I couldn't wait to do that Wolfpac s***. Get the f*** away from that thing," he exclaimed. Nash also completely dismissed the theory that the original nWo theme takes inspiration from the late Jimi Hendrix, claiming he simply can't hear anything remotely similar to Hendrix' riffs.

While there's a debate whether or not the aforementioned theme was inspired by Hendrix' musical style, Hogan specifically used "Voodoo Child" as his solo theme during WCW and when he returned to WWE years alter. Interestingly, according to Eric Bischoff, the licensing fee to use "Voodoo Child" was relatively affordable, claiming it only set him back $100,000 for the worldwide rights. Additionally, he further claimed that he personally negotiated the heal with Hendrix' sister, adding that it would be impossible to cut a similar licensing deal today.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.