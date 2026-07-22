AEW Dynamite Results 7/22 - TNT & Women's World Tag Team Titles Both On The Line, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 22, 2026, coming to you live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee!

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Divine Dominion will be putting their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Thunder Rosa and Olympia during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Buy In Pre-Show on June 28 as they defend against Sister of Sin's Skye Blue and Julia Hart in a No Disqualification Match. Blue and Hart look to capture even more gold tonight after they and their Triangle of Madness stablemate Thekla dethroned Hina, Lady C, and Ami Sourei as Artist of Stardom Champions at Night One of Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix this past Saturday.

Kevin Knight of The Don Callis Family may be looking to become a double champion when he challenges Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at AEW Redemption on July 26. Before he tries to make that a reality, he will have to successfully defend his TNT Championship against former mentor Darby Allin first. Allin has been looking to seek his retribution on Knight since Knight turned his back on him at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24.

Speaking of Omega, he will be competing in a match of his own as he joins forces with The Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to take on fellow Don Callis Family members Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle in trios action. With Ospreay and Moxley set to take on Omega's allies The Young Bucks at Redemption and Ospreay set to challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In on August 30, it remains to be seen if Omega, Moxley, and Ospreay can co-exist as a team.

Jay White made his long awaited return to AEW when himself and his Bang Bang Gang stablemates Ace Austin, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Juice Robinson made sure that The Dogs' David Finlay and Clark Connors were unsuccessful in dethroning Christian Cage and Adam Copeland as AEW World Tag Team Champions at Forbidden Door. As tensions between both stables continue to be on the rise, White will be going head-to-head with Connors tonight.

Additionally, titleholder Thekla and Willow Nightingale will be meeting with one another ahead of their AEW Women's World Championship match against one another at Redemption.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home before we head over to a video of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay chatting with one another backstage. Jon Moxley briefly enters and says there is no tension in the room.

Back at ringside, Darby Allin makes his way to the ring. Kevin Knight follows.