WWE HOFer Billy Gunn Looks Back On Infamous Blackface Promo

D-Generation X were known for their skit promos in the 90s, with Triple H and Shawn Michaels' portrayal of Vince and Shane McMahon often referenced as one of their funniest moments. However, the entire group once dressed up as The Nation of Domination, and while the angle was laughed off at the time, many online fans have since criticized the promo segment and accused the group of racism.

Billy Gunn, who was a part of the segment, recently sat down for an interview with Denise Salcedo, where he hit back at the critics of the promo.

"That seems to be the big controversial thing that nobody understands that I'm just so tired of hearing about," he bemoaned. "It wasn't outlandish. Like, now...you couldn't do it! Like, now, not a chance in hell could you ever get away with it."

Gunn got no indication from the Nation of Domination, who even assisted in the preparation.

"Back then it was a different time, and we were asked to do it," Gunn added. "Nobody that we imitated had a problem with it because everybody that we imitated had a hand in helping us dress up like them."

The veteran urged that people simply have to understand that it was a different time but at the same time, claims that if any member of The Nation of Domination had a problem with their portrayal, the segment wouldn't have been done.

"Nobody [had a problem with it], because it was just all done in fun and, like, a sense of humor," Billy explained. "But nowadays? No."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.