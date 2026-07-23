WWE's Trick Williams Credits Lil Yachty For Fur Title, Teases Music Collaboration

Trick Williams has had quite the year. He got called up to the main roster, aligned with Lil Yachty, won the Men's U.S. Championship, and married Lash Legend in a ceremony in Jamaica. He doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon now that he's arrived.

On SmackDown, he debuted a special twist with his title. It's surrounded by white fur just like the ring coat he wears. It stands out and fits in perfectly with Trick Willy's attire and aura. During an interview with WWE NOW, he said the idea to add fur was Yachty's. "That was Lil Yachty. Lil Yachty, all the way through. Shout out to Boat." Williams also said a wrestling action figure in all white was coming soon.

When Williams was asked if he had time to reflect on the last year, he said more was coming. He also dropped some more info involving Yachty. "We got an album on the way. Trick and Yachty are going to be in the studio. Let's talk about it. We gotta go, man. They let me through the door. It's time to show everybody what I'm about."

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