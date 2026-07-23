Multi-Time STARDOM Champion Natsupoi Announces Retirement

After more than 11 years in the wrestling business, Natsupoi is calling time on her career.

During a press conference held at the Bushiroad headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, the "High Speed Fairy" announced that she will be retiring from wrestling at STARDOM's "New Year Dream" event at the Yokohama Budokan on January 3, 2027, which will now be a commemorative event to celebrate Natsupoi's retirement.

NATSUPOI SET FOR FINAL "BYE POI" MATCH! 👌 At today's press conference, Natsupoi announced her official retirement from pro-wrestling set for January 3, 2027. 📰 https://t.co/wRnVjp3ljQ pic.twitter.com/ha6YnGbBVA — STARDOM Global (@we_are_stardom) July 23, 2026

Natsupoi stated that "I've been running as a pro wrestler for 12 years, and I've been able to challenge myself with various things and gain various experiences. This year, I also announced my marriage, and I've started thinking about my next life. During that time, I wanted to walk a life different from being a professional wrestler, which was the trigger." She explained that she doesn't know who she wants to face on her road to retirement, nor does she know who she wants to face in what will now be her final match. However, Natsupoi wants to enjoy the time she has left in the ring, and thanked all of her own fans, as well as the extended STARDOM universe for their support throughout her entire career.

A founding pillar of the Actwres Girl'Z promotion, Natsupoi has established herself as one of the most accomplished Joshi performers of the last decade. She was the inaugural International Princess Champion in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in 2019, before making the move to STARDOM on a full-time basis in 2020, after previously working there as a freelancer. Natsupoi would become a member of Donna Del Mondo, led by current WWE Superstar Giulia, before joining up with the Cosmic Angels in the summer of 2022, and she is now the longest-serving member of that stable. She is a former Wonder of STARDOM Champion, a High Speed Champion, a two-time Goddesses of STARDOM Champion, and a three-time Artist of STARDOM Champion, and will be hoping to clinch some more gold before she retires in six months.