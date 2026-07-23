TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 7/23 - TNA World Title On The Line, Righteous Deletion

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on July 23, 2026, coming to you from the Broadview Center in Albany, New York!

Nic Nemeth will be putting his TNA World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning former TNA star Mike Santana at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 as he defends against KC Navarro. While Nic and Navarro had forged a friendship with one another, the former turned his back on the latter on the July 2 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" by hitting him with Danger Zone after Navarro had lost to Ryan Nemeth. Nic later expressed that he felt as though Navarro was weighing him down and never saw Navarro as being on the same level as him.

"Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero will be putting their TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch in a Righteous Deletion Match. The issues between all four men have remained no secret over the last several weeks, with The Hardys previously retaining their TNA World Tag Team Championship against The Righteous in a Tables Match on the April 9 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" during their fourth ever reign as titleholders. The Righteous later emerged victorious against The Broken Hardys in a Wicked Gardens Match on the June 4 episode of "Thursday Night Impact".

Frankie Kazarian will be joining forces with A.J. Francis to take on Moose and Elijah in tag team action. Tensions between Elijah and Franics have been on the rise over the past few weeks thanks to Francis seeking out the rights to Elijah's likeness and music library, with Moose scoring a win against Francis via disqualification during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" when Kazarian (who had been seated at the commentary desk for the match) attacked him.

The final two first round matches in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament are set to be held tonight, as "WWE NXT" and "WWE EVOLVE" star Wendy Choo collides with Elayna Black while Jada Stone goes head-to-head with Alisha Edwards in what will mark Alisha's first time competing in a TNA ring since taking part in a Hardcore War Match at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12, 2025. "NXT" star Thea Hail and The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance both advanced to the semifinals last Thursday, defeating Harley Hudson and one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Rosemary in a pair of first round matches to secure their spots.

Additionally, The System will be making an appearance on tonight's show following Bear Bronson's loss to Ricky Sosa last Thursday and Cedric Alexander's successful defense of the X-Division Championship against Fabian Aichner that same night.