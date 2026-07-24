Kevin Knight Identifies What AEW Opponents Kenny Omega & Darby Allin Have In Common

Earlier this week, Kevin Knight scored a victory over former AEW World Champion Darby Allin on "AEW Dynamite." Now, he turns his attention to the reigning champion Kenny Omega, whom he'll challenge at AEW Redemption.

During an interview with "The Sportster," Knight pointed out that his recent opponents share a number of commonalities, some of which aren't necessarily positive. "I think there's a lot of similarities between the both of them because they've both been at AEW from day one," Knight said. "Life has kind of humbled both of them in a way. Darby does so many different things just for a little bit of attention. He sees a guy like me come in just smooth sailing, went straight to the top. I became TNT Champion. Even when I was TNT Champion, I still wanted more and got an army behind me. And now I'm able to go against a Kenny Omega confident."

"The similarities that they have, they're both delusional, in my opinion," he continued. "Darby Allin, he had a short reign for about a month and killed himself during that reign. Now Kenny Omega, he's on the slope. He's on the way down from being this on his high horse that he once was."

As Knight alluded to, recent years in Omega's wrestling career haven't been the kindest, especially as he continues to feel the effects of the diverticulitis diagnosis he initially received in late 2023. It didn't stop Omega from reclaiming the AEW World Championship this year, however.

Allin himself captured the AEW World Championship by defeating MJF on the April 15, 2026 edition of "Dynamite." Three weeks later, he successfully defended it against Knight; "The Jet" bounced back with his aforementioned win, which involved the TNT Championship, over Allin this week.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sportster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.