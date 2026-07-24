WWE SmackDown Results 7/24 - Interim Women's Title Ladder Match Qualifiers & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 24, 2026, coming to you live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California!

Jade Cargill may have advanced to the Interim Women's Championship SummerSlam Ladder Match during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown" when she defeated Nia Jax via disqualification thanks to interference at the hands of Charlotte Flair. Tonight, Jax will have another chance to earn her spot in the Interim Women's Championship SummerSlam Ladder Match when she collides with Flair in a qualifier match while Kiana James will be going head-to-head with Chelsea Green in another qualifier match. Along with Cargill, Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton also secured her spots in the Interim Women's Championship SummerSlam Ladder Match last Friday, defeating Fatal Influence member Jacy Jayne.

GUNTHER and Sami Zayn looked to turn the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WWE SummerSlam into a Fatal Four-Way by securing a win against match participants Cody Rhodes and titleholder CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last Saturday. However, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis intervened to make sure that wouldn't happen by getting involved in the match. Following such, Punk and Rhodes are both set to make appearances on tonight's show as they prepare for their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.

Additionally, the aforementioned GUNTHER will be making an appearance on tonight's show after WWE CCO Triple H announced during the SummerSlam Kickoff show this past Sunday that he would be squaring off against the aforementioned Aldis at the upcoming August 1 and August 2 Premium Live Event.