AEW Redemption Results 7/26 - Six Championships On The Line, Double Chain Match & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Redemption on July 26, 2026, coming to you live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!
Kenny Omega will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning MJF during the "AEW Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 8 as he defends against TNT Champion Kevin Knight. Knight crashed Omega's AEW World Championship celebration on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite" and made it clear that he looked to become a double champion, leading to a verbal confrontation between the two men wherein the challenge to tonight's match was thrown out.
Triangle of Madness' Thekla will be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Stardom star Starlight Kid at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28 as she defends against Willow Nightingale. Nightingale made her return from a shoulder injury at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 8 to emerge as the victor of a Number One Contenders Casino Gauntlet Match to secure her spot in tonight's match.
Maya World looks to win her first title in AEW tonight as she challenges Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship. Shida has been TBS Champions since emerging victorious against Kris Statlander, Stardom star Maika, Persephone, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata in a Survival of the Fittest Match on the July 1 episode of "Dynamite", and has since had successful defenses against the likes of Cameron and Aminata on the July 11 and July 18 episodes of "AEW Collision" respectively.
Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be putting the AEW International Championship on the line as he defends against Bandido with everyone else barred from ringside per Fletcher's wishes on this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". After Fletcher retained the International Championship against Komander on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite", he beat him down until Konosuke Takeshita came to Komander's aid. Fletcher's stablemate Kazuchika Okada subsequently ran out to back up Fletcher and take out Takeshita, but Bandido and his tag team partner Brody King ran out to take out Fletcher and Okada as the latter two men exhibited tension over the International Championship.
Another member of The Don Callis Family will be putting a title up for grabs tonight, as Mark Davis defends his National Championship against Andrade El Idolo. Andrade defeated Davis' stablemate Jake Doyle to secure a shot at the National Championship on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite", with Davis confronting Andrade in the moments that followed the match by staring him down.
Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. Not only did Cage and Copeland successfully defend their title against The Dogs' David Finlay and Clark Connors at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28, but they also previously retained their title against Castagnoli and PAC's stablemates Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite".
Speaking of The Death Riders, leader Jon Moxley and the newest member of the stable Will Ospreay will be teaming up to take on Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. As Ospreay continues to train with Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders to prepare for his AEW World Championship match against The Young Bucks' Elite stablemate in the aforementioned Omega at AEW All In on August 30, Omega himself has warned Ospreay of his hesitance in Ospreay's decision to become part of The Death Riders.
Jay White and Juice Robinson of The Bang Bang Gang will be joining forces with one another to face The Dogs' DAvid Finlay and Clark Connors in a Double Chain Tag Team Match. After Jay White defeated Connors on this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Finlay snuck up behind White and cracked his shillelagh across his spine until the rest of The Bang Bang Gang came to White's aid. This led to The Bang Bang Gang throwing out the challenge to The Dogs for tonight's match later that same night amid the growing tensions between the two stables in a backstage video later that same night.
Archrivals Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa look to put their issues to rest once and for all tonight when they go head-to-head against one another in a No Holds Barred Match. Amidst the rising tensions between the two men, Ciampa emerged victorious against Jericho during the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 8. Jericho revealed his plan to bring back "The Painmaker" for tonight's match when he threw out the challenge during a video on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite" and Ciampa accepted in a video of him backstage just moments later, with the No Holds Barred stipulation being added during the July 18 edition of "Collision".
While the aforementioned Fletcher may be putting his International Championship on the line tonight, he will also be finding out who his next challenger is as "Speedball" Mike Bailey, The Beast Mortos, Nick Wayne, El Clon, Komander, and Jack Perry square off against one another in a Six Way Number One Contenders Match for the International Championship. While Bailey, Mortos, Komander, and Perry were awarded their spots, Wayne and Clon defeated AR Fox and Lio Rush respectively in a pair of qualifier matches this past Saturday on "Collision".
AEW Honors The Rougeau Family
We are live on the pre-show! Excalibur, Nigel McGunniess, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Matt Menard makes his way to the ring to introduce The Rougeaus. Jaques Rougeau and Raymond Rougeau make their way out to be honored by AEW, and Menard asks Raymond what it means to be honored in his native home province of Quebec. Raymond says it's been an 80 year love story between the Rougeau family and professional wrestling fans, then thanks AEW and Tony Khan for honoring himself and his family. Jaques jokingly thanks fans around the world for booing the Rogeau family and says he had a dream.
Jaques calls for the live crowd to turn on their flashlights and leads them in an ole chant, but Rocky Romero interrupts and says the only family that matters in professional wrestling and Canada is The Don Callis Family. Romero gets in Jaques' face, but Jaques slaps him and holds him in place for Raymond to deliver a kick to his midsection. Jaques and Menard then clothesline Romero out of the ring.
The Lethal Twist then makes their way to the ring. The Conglomeration follows, and The Demand takes a seat at the announce desk as Ricochet joins in on the commentary for the upcoming match.
The Conglomeration (c) vs. The Lethal Twist for the AEW World Trios Championship (Buy In Pre-Show)
Roderick Strong and Jay Lethal begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Strong knocks Blake Christian and Lee Johnson off the ring apron, then tags out to Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly rains down right hands on Lethal in the corner, then tags in Strong. Strong follows suit, then tags in Orange Cassidy.
Cassidy lands a single right hand on Lethal and looks to put his hands in his pocket, but Christian and Johnson get in the ring. The two men and Lethal land strikes on Cassidy, Strong, and O'Reilly in the corner, but The Conglomeration catches The Lethal Twist with back elbows.
Johnson tags in, and Lethal delivers a back suplex to Strong. Johnson then fires off right hands on Strong in the corner and tags out to Christian, who wears down Strong with a submission hold. He delivers a springboard kick to level Strong, but Johnson elivers a shotgun dropkick to Strong in the corner. Casisdy (who has tagged in on his side) sends Christian (the legal man on his side) and Lethal crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first, then lands a crossbody on Lethal off the top rope.
Lethal drapes Cassidy off the top rope by his knees and flies out of the ring with a dive through the middle rope to take out O'Reilly on the outside. Christian mocks Cassidy by delivering Cassidy's signature kicks to him in the corner, then sends Strong crashing off the middle rope. Johnson lands a dropkick on Cassidy in the corner and flies off the apron to take out Strong on the outside.
Lethal tags back in and ascends to the top rope. He looks to fly, but Cassidy gets his boot up. Lethal sees Cassidy get his boot up and cinches in a Figure Four Leg Lock on Cassidy, but O'Reilly breaks the hold. Christian dumps O'Reilly out of the ring, and Lethal looks to ascend back up to the top rope. Strong pulls him off, but Christian levels him. O'Reilly levels Chrsitian with a knee strike off the apron, but Johnson lands a tope con hilo over the top rope to level O'Reilly.
Back inside the ring, Cassidy delivers a Tornado DDT to Lethal. He calls for the Orange Punch, but Lethal lands the Lethal Combination on Cassidy and looks to land an elbow drop on him off the top rope. Cassidy sees Lethal coming and rolls him up, but Lethal kicks out. Johnson grabs one of the AEW World Trios Championship belts from ringside, but the referee catches him. Cassidy catches Lethal with a Tornado DDT as Christian looks to hit him with another AEW World TrioChampionship belt by flying off the top rope. Cassidy ducks out of the way and delivers an Orange Punch to Christian, but Lethal delivers the Lethal Injection to Cassidy and goes for a pin. Strong breaks the fall after the referee begins the count late.
Strong and Lethal exchange right hands, but Strong and O'Reilly double team on Lethal. Strong delivers a backbreaker to Lethal, then dumps Cassidy on top of Lethal to pin him for the win.
Winners (and still): The Conglomeration
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