AEW Redemption Results 7/26 - Six Championships On The Line, Double Chain Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Redemption on July 26, 2026, coming to you live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

Kenny Omega will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning MJF during the "AEW Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 8 as he defends against TNT Champion Kevin Knight. Knight crashed Omega's AEW World Championship celebration on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite" and made it clear that he looked to become a double champion, leading to a verbal confrontation between the two men wherein the challenge to tonight's match was thrown out.

Triangle of Madness' Thekla will be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Stardom star Starlight Kid at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28 as she defends against Willow Nightingale. Nightingale made her return from a shoulder injury at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 8 to emerge as the victor of a Number One Contenders Casino Gauntlet Match to secure her spot in tonight's match.

Maya World looks to win her first title in AEW tonight as she challenges Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship. Shida has been TBS Champions since emerging victorious against Kris Statlander, Stardom star Maika, Persephone, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata in a Survival of the Fittest Match on the July 1 episode of "Dynamite", and has since had successful defenses against the likes of Cameron and Aminata on the July 11 and July 18 episodes of "AEW Collision" respectively.

Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be putting the AEW International Championship on the line as he defends against Bandido with everyone else barred from ringside per Fletcher's wishes on this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite". After Fletcher retained the International Championship against Komander on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite", he beat him down until Konosuke Takeshita came to Komander's aid. Fletcher's stablemate Kazuchika Okada subsequently ran out to back up Fletcher and take out Takeshita, but Bandido and his tag team partner Brody King ran out to take out Fletcher and Okada as the latter two men exhibited tension over the International Championship.

Another member of The Don Callis Family will be putting a title up for grabs tonight, as Mark Davis defends his National Championship against Andrade El Idolo. Andrade defeated Davis' stablemate Jake Doyle to secure a shot at the National Championship on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite", with Davis confronting Andrade in the moments that followed the match by staring him down.

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will be putting their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. Not only did Cage and Copeland successfully defend their title against The Dogs' David Finlay and Clark Connors at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28, but they also previously retained their title against Castagnoli and PAC's stablemates Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite".

Speaking of The Death Riders, leader Jon Moxley and the newest member of the stable Will Ospreay will be teaming up to take on Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks. As Ospreay continues to train with Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders to prepare for his AEW World Championship match against The Young Bucks' Elite stablemate in the aforementioned Omega at AEW All In on August 30, Omega himself has warned Ospreay of his hesitance in Ospreay's decision to become part of The Death Riders.

Jay White and Juice Robinson of The Bang Bang Gang will be joining forces with one another to face The Dogs' DAvid Finlay and Clark Connors in a Double Chain Tag Team Match. After Jay White defeated Connors on this past Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Finlay snuck up behind White and cracked his shillelagh across his spine until the rest of The Bang Bang Gang came to White's aid. This led to The Bang Bang Gang throwing out the challenge to The Dogs for tonight's match later that same night amid the growing tensions between the two stables in a backstage video later that same night.

Archrivals Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa look to put their issues to rest once and for all tonight when they go head-to-head against one another in a No Holds Barred Match. Amidst the rising tensions between the two men, Ciampa emerged victorious against Jericho during the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 8. Jericho revealed his plan to bring back "The Painmaker" for tonight's match when he threw out the challenge during a video on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite" and Ciampa accepted in a video of him backstage just moments later, with the No Holds Barred stipulation being added during the July 18 edition of "Collision".

While the aforementioned Fletcher may be putting his International Championship on the line tonight, he will also be finding out who his next challenger is as "Speedball" Mike Bailey, The Beast Mortos, Nick Wayne, El Clon, Komander, and Jack Perry square off against one another in a Six Way Number One Contenders Match for the International Championship. While Bailey, Mortos, Komander, and Perry were awarded their spots, Wayne and Clon defeated AR Fox and Lio Rush respectively in a pair of qualifier matches this past Saturday on "Collision".