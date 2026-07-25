AEW Collision Results 7/25 - Two Ladder Match Qualifiers, Trios Titles On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on July 25, 2026, coming to you from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN!
It's Redemption Eve! Tomorrow there will be a 6-way ladder match to become the Number One contender for the International Championship. Tonight there will be two qualifying matches for the final spots. Nick Wayne will face AR Fox and a returning El Clon will go one-on-one with the ROH Men's TV Champion, Lio Rush.
The Conglomeration will put up their Trios titles against ROH Six-Man Champions, Dalton Castle and The Outrunners. In more Trios action, Lethal Twist will face SKYFLIGHT.
Ahead of his match with "The Painmaker" at Redemption, Tommaso Ciampa will take on Zachary Wentz. Last week, Ciampa defeated Wentz's partner, Myron Reed.
Tomorrow night, the Young Bucks will face Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay. Tonight, they'll step in the ring with two other Death Riders, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.
Before Willow Nightingale challenges Thekla for the Women's World Championship and Maya World challenges Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship tomorrow, they'll team up against their opponents tonight in tag team action.
Persephone returns to AEW after competing in the Gauntlet match to become TBS Champion. She'll be in action tonight.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zachary Wentz
Nigel and Schiavone are joined by Paul Wight. Ciampa comes to the ring first. Wentz follows.
Ciampa hit Wentz with a running knee before the bell rang. Ciampa got a chair, but Wentz kicked it away and landed from the turnbuckle. The bell rings and Wentz pummels Ciampa in the corner. Wentz kicked him away and landed a spinning crossbody. Wentz landed an Atomic Drop and swept his leg. He bounced off the ropes to hit Ciampa and followed by taking him out from the top rope on the ramp. Back in the ring, Ciampa sent him into the turnbuckles. Ciampa choked him with his shirt. He laid in multiple punches. Ciampa took him down with a shoulder and kicked him in the head.
Wentz took him down with a jumping knee. Wentz continued taking him to the mat and followed with a German suplex. He followed a knee lift in the corner and a running kick. Ciampa punched him in the face. Wentz landed multiple strikes and a double stomp on the back. Ciampa took him down a knee.
Ciampa put him in an underhook, but Wenz blocked it. Wentz with a gamengiri to the face. Ciampa responded with Willow's Bell. He followed with a running knee from the ramp. Back in the ring, he followed with another running knee for the win.
Winner: Tommaso Ciampa
After the match, Ciampa said into the camera he's better than Jericho before taking a Sharpie to draw on his own face. He said the Psycho Killer is better than the Painmaker.
Young Bucks vs. Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia
The Bucks come to the ring first. Yuta and Garcia follow. Mox joined commentary.
Yuta and Nick start us off. Nick put him in a side headlock and took him down with a shoulder tackle. He followed with a legdrop. Garcia tagged in and Nick took him down with an armdrag. The Bucks took him down and then Yuta. The Bucks punched Yuta and Garcia in the corner. Yuta tossed Nick on the outside and then hit Matt in the back. They both stomp Matt. Garcia laid in punches to the head on Matt. They superkicked Garcia and then Yuta. They double teamed Garcia. Nick took out Yuta with a tope suicida. They went for a BTE Trigger, but Yuta ducked and they hit knees. Matt landed two Northern Lights on Garcia and the last one on Garcia and Yuta. Yuta grabbed Matt from behind and held him against the ropes while Garcia hit him. They both stomped him.
After the break, Garcia accidentally knocked Yuta off the apron. Yuta tagged in and Matt hits them both. Yuta and Garcia double team Matt. They tee off on Matt in the corner. Matt spiked Garcia. Nick tagged in and took them out with a crossbody. He sent them into each other and continued double teaming him. Matt tagged in and they landed on Garcia and Yuta from the turnbuckles. They had a Superkick party on them. After a flurry of offense, Bucks landed a BTE trigger on Garcia. PAC and Claudio interfere. Claudio uppercut Matt and Garcia nearly got the pin. He put Matt in a Dragontamer. Nick kicked him in the face. PAC kicked Nck. Christian pulled Claudio down and kicked him in the yambags. Cope speared PAC on the ramp. They landed the Meltzer Driver for the win.
Winner: Young Bucks
After the match, Mox was talking trash to the Bucks and as they approached him, Will Ospreay took them out.
Persephone vs. Angelica Risk
Persephone comes to the ring. Risk is waiting.
Persephone pushed her head and chest before slapping her. She grabbed Risk's arm, did an armwhip takedown and pummeled her. She landed forearms on Risk and slapped her in the face again. She held her by her hair in the corner. Risk kicked her and then took her down and covered her for one. Persephone landed a Crucifix Bomb for the win.
Winner: Persephone
Lethal Twist vs. SKYFLIGHT
Lethal Twist comes to the ring and The Demand is on commentary. SKYFLIGHT follows. Jeff Jarrett is also on commentary.
Sydal and Lethal start us off. Lethal took him down with a shoulder tackle. Sydal took him down with a hurricanrana. He took Blake down with a headscissors. Sky tagged in. Blake kicked him in the guy and tagged in Lee. SKY did an armdrag. SKYLFIGHT takes them down with with stereo dropkicks and followed with stereo dives to the outside.
After the break, Lethal Twist double teamed Sydal. Blake landed a moonsault. Lee sent Scorpio face first in the turnbuckle and stomped him in the corner. Lethal hit him with a back elbow. Lethal hit Scorpio with a running kick. Blake kicked Scorpio in the back. Lethal tagged in and stomped Sky in the back of the leg and Blake did the same. Sky kicked him out of the ring. Sky rolled up Lee. Dante took out Lethal Twist. Lee sent him into the corner. Dante hit him with an ezuiguri. Blake took Sydal down. Lee with a drop toe hold on Sky. Dante did a DDT on Lee. Ricochet distracted the ref, so Lee could knock Dante down. Lee and Blake double teamed him. Johnson pinned him for the win.
Winner: Lethal Twist