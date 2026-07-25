AEW Collision Results 7/25 - Two Ladder Match Qualifiers, Trios Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on July 25, 2026, coming to you from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN!

It's Redemption Eve! Tomorrow there will be a 6-way ladder match to become the Number One contender for the International Championship. Tonight there will be two qualifying matches for the final spots. Nick Wayne will face AR Fox and a returning El Clon will go one-on-one with the ROH Men's TV Champion, Lio Rush.

The Conglomeration will put up their Trios titles against ROH Six-Man Champions, Dalton Castle and The Outrunners. In more Trios action, Lethal Twist will face SKYFLIGHT.

Ahead of his match with "The Painmaker" at Redemption, Tommaso Ciampa will take on Zachary Wentz. Last week, Ciampa defeated Wentz's partner, Myron Reed.

Tomorrow night, the Young Bucks will face Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay. Tonight, they'll step in the ring with two other Death Riders, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.

Before Willow Nightingale challenges Thekla for the Women's World Championship and Maya World challenges Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship tomorrow, they'll team up against their opponents tonight in tag team action.

Persephone returns to AEW after competing in the Gauntlet match to become TBS Champion. She'll be in action tonight.