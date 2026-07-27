Andrade Becomes New AEW National Champion With Redemption Win Over Mark Davis

Andrade El Idolo is the new AEW National Champion after dethroning Mark Davis at AEW Redemption. The star almost had the match won right after the bell rang, as he rocked Davis with the Dia de los Muertos immediately.

When Davis kicked out, Andrade went for the DM, but the champion countered and locked in a sleeper. Andrade was able to take Davis down, allowing for time to interact with fans at ringside, including the latest selfie girl. He went for a swinging DDT, but Davis avoided it and bounced Andrade off the ring apron.

Davis locked in a knee bar-like hold to Andrade around the ropes, but had to let up for the five count. He was able to keep Andrade in another hold in the middle of the ring to slow things down. Davis then looked for a senton after he downed "El Idolo," but Andrade got his knees up.

Andrade got back on his feet and the pair got into a chop battle. Andrade hit multiple lariats, trying to take Davis off his feet, and was finally able to do so with a punch off the ropes. Andrade hit the three amigos, then the meteora with Davis in the corner. Davis countered the DM again and took out Andrade with a leaping lateral press. Andrade rallied and got Davis to the apron. The challenger reversed Davis' piledriver, sending him into the turnbuckle pad. Andrade then went to the top and hit a moonsault to take out Davis on the outside.

Andrade removed his pants, revealing his trunks, in the corner, then ascended to the top rope. He looked for the frog splash, but Davis got his knees up. Andrade dodged the gut wrench piledriver, and hit the Dia de los Muertos again, followed by the DM for the win.