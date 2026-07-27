AEW Champ Willow Nightingale Details Injury That Caused Her To Relinquish TBS Title

Newly crowned AEW Women's World Champion, Willow Nightingale surprised everyone when she announced that she had to bow out of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament and relinquish her TBS Championship due to an injury. Fortunately, she would only miss a few weeks and returned in a gauntlet match to become the Number One contender to face Thekla at Redemption.

After winning the Women's title, she answered questions during the media scrum. She was asked about her injury and the timeline of her injury. Nightingale revealed she had an AC sprain and had a friend who had the same injury and was out for a long time following surgery. "It depends on the grade or the severity of it. It's something that you could be out for a few weeks or you're out almost a whole year," she explained. Nightingale said there's a difference between being able to clean her house and being able to wrestle. "We were really fortunate that it was not at the level of my friend that needed surgery." There was no way she could do the Owen Cup. As TBS champion, she wanted to defend her title and since she couldn't, she believed she shouldn't be champion. Fortunately, she was able to have a path to ALL IN and took it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Media Scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.