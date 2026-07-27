WWE Raw Results 7/27 - Women's Intercontinental Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 27, 2026, coming to you live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California!

Raquel Rodriguez was previously unsuccessful in challenging Sol Ruca for her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the July 6 episode of "Raw". Tonight, she will have another chance to dethrone Ruca and bring back some gold to Judgment Day when the two women go head-to-head with one another once again with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

World Tag Team Champions and Vision members Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will be joining forces with one another to take on Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy in a non-title match. Alpha Academy made a unsuccessful plea with Maxxine Dupri to join them once again as they continue to struggle with understanding her reasoning for aligning with The Vision on the July 13 episode of "Raw", which subsequently led to a brawl between The Vision and Alpha Academy during last Monday's edition of "Raw" moments after Breakker and Theory had scored a win against Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee.

Speaking of Evans, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he goes head-to-head with Rusev while AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio squares off against Ethan Page. Evans, Rusev, and Page met one another in a Number One Contenders Match for Penta's Intercontinental Championship on July 13 that was ultimately won by Chad Gable and also involved the aforementioned Lee, Joe Hendry and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Additionally, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will be partaking in a weigh in ahead of their Hell in a Cell Match at SummerSlam, while titleholder Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be meeting before their World Heavyweight Championship match at this coming Saturday and Sunday's Premium Live Event. The aforementioned Hendry and Danhausen will also be holding a concert for the WWE Universe after Danhausen and IYO SKY made sure that Women's World Champion Liv Morgan couldn't interfere and hand the aforementioned Dominik a win in his match against Hendry last Monday.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Oba Femi makes his way to the ring. Adam Pearce and Triple H are already waiting inside the Hell in the Cell cage where the upcoming weigh in is set to take place.