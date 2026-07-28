WWE NXT Results 7/28 - North American Title On The Line, Lizzy Rain Faces Izzi Dame

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 28, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Myles Borne will be putting his North American Championship on the line on "NXT" programming for the first time since retaining against his friend Tavion Heights at "NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28 as he defends against Kam Hendrix. Borne told "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone backstage during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" that he would defend his title tonight in exchange for himself and Heights getting a shot at Vanity Project's NXT Tag Team Championship. A nearby Kam Hendrix claimed that he was still injured from Mason Rook a couple of weeks ago, but miraculously got a text medically clearing him upon hearing Stone point out that Borne needed a challenger.

Lizzy Rain will be in action as she goes one-on-one with Izzi Dame in singles competition. Dame looked to get involved in a match that took place between her ally Niko Vance and their former mentor Shawn Spears last Tuesday, but Rain ensured that didn't happen when she pulled Dame off the ring apron and brawled with her to the back. This subsequently allowed Spears to pretend that Vance had hit him with a chair and to emerge as the victor via referee stoppage.

Shiloh Hill may have scored a win against Tristan Angels at The Great American Bash, but tonight, Angels has his chance to write his wrongs when the pair collide with one another in a rematch. Angels has sought his retribution on Hill for his loss at The Great American Bash and losing their Mr. NXT Pageant, making it clear that he isn't finished with Hill by stomping on Hill's fake tooth on the July 14 episode of "NXT".

Additionally, OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will be squaring off against BirthRight's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors. Cruz Montana (formerly known as Mike Santana) will also be making an appearance on tonight's show as per a video posted to his X account after staring down NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo in the moments that followed his title match against Naraku last Tuesday.