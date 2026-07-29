AEW Dynamite Results 7/29 - World Trios Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 29, 2026, coming to you live from the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan!

Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong of The Conglomeration will be putting their AEW World Trios Championship on the line as they defend against The Demand's Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. Cassidy, O'Reilly, and Strong successfully retained their title against The Lethal Twist's Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian on the AEW Redemption Buy In Pre-Show this past Sunday as Ricochet joined the announce desk for the match flanked by Liona and Kaun.

Willow Nightingale put an end to Thekla's 165 day reign as AEW Women's World Champion during Redemption, becoming the first ever AEW Women's Grand Slam Champion in the process. As she looks ahead to AEW All In on August 30 where she will be defending her newly won title against 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament winner Mercedes Mone, she will be hosting a championship celebration tonight.

Additionally, Renee Paquette will be speaking with The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage and Adam Copeland after it was revealed at Redemption via a graphic that Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson would be challenging Cage and Copeland for their title at All In in the moments that followed their successful defense against The Death Riders' PAC and Claudio Castagnoli.