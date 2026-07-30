AEW Collision Results 7/30 - Ospreay Vs. Garcia, Death Riders Vs. Bang Bang Gang

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on July 30, 2026, coming to you from Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, MI!

In the opening minutes of "Dynamite", Will Ospreay took out Daniel Garcia with a Hidden Blade. Tonight, Garcia looks to get his lick back against Ospreay the night after he left the Death Riders.

Following Garcia and Wheeler Yuta getting involved in their double chain match against The Dogs at Redemption, Bang Bang Gang challenged any combination of the Death Riders. Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli. Jon Moxley, and PAC will take on Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, and The Gunns.

After Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamanté got involved in their business, the Brawling Birds wanted to face them in the ring. Jamie Hayter called on her former Oedo Tai stablemate HAZUKI to even things up.