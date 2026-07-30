TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 7/30 - International & KO Tag Team Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on July 30, 2026, coming to you live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Mustafa Ali will be putting the International Championship on the line for the first time in a TNA ring since retaining against Uhaa Nation and Rich Swann in a Three-Way Match at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 as he defends against his Order 4 stablemate Jason Hotch. Ali held a vote for members of the TNA roster to choose his next challenger for last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact", with Hotch ultimately being selected as the man for the job much to the dismay of Ali. When Ali demanded that Hotch order a recount from TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae, Hotch decided to defy his orders after speaking with Slater and his wife on a phone call.

Rosemary and Allie of DemonXBunny previously dethroned The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance as Knockouts World Tag Team Champions at Slammiversary. Tonight, they will be putting their title on the line in their first defense since becoming the titleholders as M and Heather challenge them in a rematch.

With the aforementioned M by Elegance already having a spot secured in the semifinals of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament, her opponent will be revealed tonight as Indi Hartwell collides with "NXT" star Thea Hail in a quarterfinals match on one side of the bracket while Jody Threat squares off against Jada Stone in a quarterfinals match on the other side of the bracket. Hartwell defeated Vicious Vicki Venuto in the first round to advance to the quarterfinals, while Hail defeated Harley Hudson, Threat emerged victorious against Gabby Forza, and Stone scored a win against The System's Alisha Edwards.

Speaking of The System, Eddie Edwards will be joining forces with X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander to take on Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater. Although The System looked to recruit Sosa to join their ranks a couple of weeks ago, Sosa ultimately declined their offer which led to a verbal confrontation between the two parties and Sosa's newfound ally Slater last Thursday.

Additionally, KC Navarro will be making an appearance on tonight's show after he was unsuccessful in dethroning former friend Nic Nemeth as TNA World Champion last Thursday. TNA World Tag Team Champions "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero will also be making an appearance of their own after they retained their title against The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch in a Righteous Deletion Match last Thursday.