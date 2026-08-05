WWE HOFer Kevin Nash On John Cena: 'When You're A Worker, You're Always A Worker'

John Cena officially hung up his boots in 2025 at Saturday Night's Main Event, but despite retiring, Cena has still been very active in the pro wrestling world. Not only did he host WrestleMania 42, but Cena will have a WWE PLE produced in his honor at some point, which he personally announced.

While he continues to make public appearances, Cena is often seen wearing suits exclusively, which Kevin Nash has now commented on. During an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash expressed what's been bothering him about Cena lately and why he's begun to doubt his old friend.

"Every time I see Cena, he's always in a suit, you know?" Nash said. "Every interview, he seems really calculated and kind of cautious and, you know, I was just like: 'Wow, has John really changed?'"

Nash then recalled how he bumped into Cena during a recent convention as he went to the bathroom.

"John had on a baseball cap, shorts, a t-shirt — we talked for three or four minutes about how beat up we were and it was like f***ing 2002. He was the same f***ing John that I've always [known]," he said. "And I was just like: 'F***ing good for you, man! Good for you ... You play 'em like a fiddle, my man ... When you're a worker, you're always a worker. He's f***ing, he's doing his deal."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.