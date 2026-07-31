WWE SmackDown Results 7/31 - Damian Priest & R-Truth Defend WWE Tag Team Championship

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 31, 2026, coming to you live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

Damian Priest and R-Truth will be putting their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga on the June 19 episode of "SmackDown" as they defend against reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions and War Raiders tag team partners Ivar and Erik. This will mark The War Raiders' first match on "SmackDown" since picking up a win against Nathan Frazer and Axio on the July 17 edition of the show.

The final entrant in the Interim Women's Championship Five-Way Ladder Match at WWE SummerSlam Sunday will be revealed tonight, as former Women's Tag Team Champion Lash Legend squares off against former Women's United States Champion Giulia in a qualifier. As of writing, Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill have all won qualifiers of their own to earn their place in the Interim Women's Championship Five-Way Ladder Match.

Additionally, Undisputed CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will be meeting with one another ahead of their title match at SummerSlam Saturday tomorrow night. United States Champion Trick Williams will also be making an appearance of his own with a message for his SummerSlam Sunday opponent Baron Corbin ahead of their title match.