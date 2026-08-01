WWE SummerSlam Saturday Results 8/1 - Two Titles On The Line, Hell In A Cell Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE SummerSlam Saturday on August 1, 2026, coming to you live from the U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota at a special main show start time of 6 PM ET!

CM Punk will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line as he defends against Cody Rhodes. With Rhodes having previously lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in a Triple Threat Match that also involved GUNTHER, Punk made his return to WWE in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on the July 6 episode of "WWE Raw" to put an end to Zayn's reign as Undisputed WWE Champion at just nine days.

Liv Morgan will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line for the first time ever on WWE programming since dethroning Stephanie Vaquer at Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 28 as she defends against IYO SKY. Although Morgan looked to become a double champion by taking part in the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament to challenge for the Women's Championship, she was ultimately defeated by SKY in the finals. With SKY having immediately chosen Morgan to challenge in the moments that followed her finals win, the two women came face-to-face on the July 20 episode of "Raw" when SKY came to the rig with Danhausen to prevent Morgan from interfering in a match that her stablemate Dominik Mysterio had against Joe Hendry and help Hendry score the victory.

Oba Femi will be going head-to-head with archrival Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell Match. Femi defeated Lesnar in quick fashion during Night Two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19, prompting Lesnar to retire in the moments that followed the match. Lesnar later reemerged and scored a win of his own against Femi at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31, with Femi opting to give up his 2026 King of the Ring Tournament prize of a SummerSlam World Championship match to face Lesnar in match three between them.

Nick Aldis may have been blindsided with an attack at the hands of GUNTHER on the July 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown". Tonight, he has his chance to seek his retribution when the pair square off against one another in the ring after giving up his title as "SmackDown" General Manager on this past Monday's episode of "Raw" to return as an in-ring competitor. With Sami Zayn and GUNTHER having both made it clear on "WWE SmackDown" that they aren't pleased about the Undisputed WWE Championship match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes taking place at SummerSlam, they had a chance to make tonight's match a Fatal Four-Way at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" on July 18 when they faced Rhodes and Punk if they were to emerge as the victors. However, Aldis made sure that wouldn't happen by costing GUNTHER and Zayn the match by pulling the referee out of the ring as he counted a fall and hit GUNTHER with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt.

Royce Keys, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight will all be joining forces with one another to take on The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a Six Man Tag Team Match. With Knight having no shortage of issues with The Bloodline over the last several months and making it clear that he hasn't grown any fonder of them since, Sikoa has refocused his sights on The Bloodline since Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga left his side a few weeks ago as he continues his ongoing efforts to gain the alliance of Keys.

Nikki Bella will be joining forces with her twin sister Brie Bella and their friend Paige to square off against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. With Henely and Reid having previously dethroned Paige and Brie as Women's Tag Team Champions on the July 18 edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event", Brie scored a win against Reid in singles competition via roll up on the July 24 episode of "SmackDown" in singles competition. When Reid, Henley, and Jayne blindsided Paige and Brie with an attack in the moments that followed the match, Nikki made her return from injury to come to their aid and throw out the challenge to tonight's match.