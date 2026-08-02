WWE SummerSlam Sunday Results 8/2 - Four Titles On The Line, #1 Contenders Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE SummerSlam Sunday on August 2, 2026, coming to you live from the U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota at a special main show start time of 6 PM ET!

Roman Reigns will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against now-Bloodline stablemate Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat Match at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31 as he defends against his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins. Rollins confronted Reigns on the June 29 episode of "WWE Raw", telling him that it was time for him to collect his World Heavyweight Championship as a verbal confrontation ensued between them. The two men have since found themselves involved in several more verbal altercations, with Solo Sikoa later offering his aid to Rollins on the July 20 episode of "Raw" which Rollins ultimately declined to accept.

With Women's Champion Rhea Ripley currently sidelined with an injury, a new Interim Women's Champion will be crowned as Jade Cargill, Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Lash Legend, and Charlotte Flair collide with one another in a Five-Way Ladder Match. All five women have won a series of qualifier matches over the last several weeks to secure their spots in tonight's match, with Stratton defeating Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence on the July 17 episode of "WWE SmackDown" while Cargill defeated Nia Jax that same night via disqualification thanks to being attacked by Flair in the middle of her match. Cargill responded by attacking Flair the following Friday on July 24 in Flair's qualifier to hand her the win via disqualification against Nia Jax. Chelsea Green also defeated Kiana James on July 24, and Legend secured her spot when she emerged victorious against Giulia on this past Friday's edition of "SmackDown".

Baron Corbin will be taking part in his first televised WWE match since himself and former WWE star Apollo Crews (now known as Uhaa Nation) came up short to Los Garza on the August 30, 2024 episode of "SmackDown" as he challenges Trick Williams for his United States Championship. Not only will this mark Williams' first televised defense since retaining against Ricky Saints at WWE Night of Champions on June 27, but Corbin made his return to WWE on the July 10 episode of "SmackDown" when he caused a match between Williams and his former friend Carmelo Hayes to end in a no contest by interfering and leaving both men laid out.

Penta will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio on the June 8 episode of "Raw" as he defends against Chad Gable. Entering at spot six, Gable emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match against Dominik Mysterio, Joe Hendry, Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Rusev, and Ethan Page on the July 13 episode of "Raw" to secure his title shot tonight. He subsequently joined forces with Penta in a winning effort against Page and Rusev the following week on the July 20 episode of "Raw".

Sami Zayn has made it abundantly clear that he felt unjustly dethroned as Undisputed WWE Champion by CM Punk just nine days after winning the title himself at Night of Champions. As a result, new "SmackDown" General Manager Adam Pearce made a Fatal Four-Way Match official on the July 24 between Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Royce Keys, and United States Champion Trick Williams on the July 24 episode of "Raw" to determine who Zayn would face in a Number One Contenders Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Balor was ultimately the man to emerge as the winner thanks to Jacob Fatu pulling Keys out of the ring as he pinned Priest and delivering a Hip Attack to him on the outside of the ring. Tonight, said Number One Contenders match is set to take place as Zayn and Balor go head-to-head with one another.

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio will be colliding with Danhausen in a Human Monies on a Pole Match. Dominik and his Judgment Day stablemate JD McDonagh have taken issue with Danhausen over some money that Danhausen owed to them, with Danhausen scoring a win against McDonagh during the July 18 episode of "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in a No Disqualification thanks to some assistance from New York Knicks player Karl Anthony Towns.