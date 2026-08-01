TNA Wrestling Announces New Partnership To Host Amateur Wrestling Tournament On TNA+

Pure adrenaline, all while beating the clock before it strikes 30 seconds. This description encapsulates what viewers can expect with "TNA's :30 Second Takedown," a new and upcoming tournament hosted by TNA Wrestling and :30 Second Takedown. The show will premiere immediately after TNA's annual fall time pay-per-view event, Bound For Glory, on Sunday, October 11, at 7 p.m. EST on TNA+.

In its press release, TNA described this upcoming tournament as an event that will feature amateur wrestlers from around the United States. Each challenger will be given 30 seconds to think on their feet on how they will take down their opponent to advance toward the next round. The winner of each contest will advance until there's only one left. George Veras, executive producer for TNA Wrestling, will oversee its television production, and Rich Christensen (creator of the hit motorsports series "PINKS" for Speed Channel) will act as its host.

The rules for ":30 Second Takedown" are as follows: "A deck of cards is shuffled, then two cards are pulled, revealing two names. Those two athletes step on the mat and have 30 seconds to take down their opponent and establish control. The winner advances. The loser goes home."

Thirty-two amateur wrestlers will participate in this tournament. Some of the names released so far include: Justin Grant (McDoubles Wrestling), Brandon Murray (Cyclone Regional Training Center), and Jake Marlin (Team Marlin Wrestling Club). More names will be revealed in the coming months.