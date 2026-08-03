WWE SummerSlam 2026 - Night 2: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

Baron Corbin was released from the company at the end of 2024, so he hasn't even been gone for two years, but tonight, it certainly didn't feel like many WWE fans remembered him. Or, if they do, they didn't miss him, as the fans in Minneapolis didn't sound too stoked about him winning the United States Championship from Trick Williams.

I can see how WWE may be attempting to make Williams more babyface off his title loss, especially since Corbin worked heelish, hitting Williams with the belt behind the referee's back, but it was still a low point of the show. The match overall wasn't very good or memorable when it came to the in-ring work, and coming off a super-hot opener featuring the return of Kevin Owens, "cool down match" isn't even a strong enough word to describe it. The crowd was pretty thoroughly dead after Williams' entrance.

While it's nice that Corbin is back in WWE, if that's where he wants to be, putting him in the United States title picture immediately, especially against a usually super-hot Williams, was a choice. So many fans wanted to see Carmelo Hayes on the SummerSlam card, and putting him in another match against former best friend Williams would have made perfect sense, and would have been a good match. There was plenty of time (time that 'Melo hasn't been on WWE TV, mind you) that WWE could have built to their hypothetical SummerSlam match to be a big feud-ender. It would have been much more exciting match than Corbin vs. Williams, even in this death spot on the card.

This felt like a "WWE SmackDown" match, until Corbin's win, at least. The star won off a title shot to Williams' head from behind the referee's back, after a table spot involving Lil' Yachty, then the End of Days, which admittedly looked pretty good. I just don't know if this was the right spot or time to take the title off Williams, and I'm even more unsure if Corbin was the right person to do so. The crowd reaction to his win wasn't great, and it will be interesting to see how the fans at Friday's episode of "SmackDown" react, during what I'm sure will be a promo segment that gets interrupted by Williams and Yachty.

This was quite possibly the worst two-night series WWE has run since the concept's inception at WrestleMania 36. There were a few matches across the weekend that helped strengthen that thought, and Corbin's win against Williams was one of them. Maybe it will seem worth it if Williams goes full-babyface, but for now, it just kind of stunk.

Written by Daisy Ruth