Ex-WWE Star Dave Bautista 'In Negotiations' To Replace Lead Actor In God Of War Series

Former WWE star Dave Bautista is reportedly in talks to replace Ryan Hurst as Kratos in the live-action "God of War" series.

Deadline reports that Bautista is in negotiations to play the role in the Sony and Amazon MGM series, based on the video game franchise by PlayStation's Santa Monica Studio.

Hurst was announced as being cast as the iconic character in January 2026, but he sustained a torn bicep while performing a stunt on set in late June, four months into shooting. Production was paused immediately following the incident, but the injury required surgery and a long period of recovery so the decision was made to recast the role.

Per the report, preparations are expected to begin in mid-August for a mid-October production restart in Vancouver, Canada.

Bautista's physical background in professional wrestling, as well as his recently intensive role in "Highlander," comes with an expectation that he will be able to handle the role in Hurst's absence. He is also an established Hollywood heavyweight having starred in Marvel's Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in six movies and a streaming special episode, as well as "007: Spectre" and "Dune."

"God of War" has been ordered for two seasons slated to film back-to-back, which is reportedly still the plan. It will follow Kratos and his son, Atreus, in a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother Faye (Laufey), adapting the plot of the 2018 game on PlayStation 4 centered on Norse mythology.

The cast is also set to include Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.