WWE NXT Results 8/4 - Three Championships On The Line, Women's Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 4, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Kendal Grey previously dethroned Lola Vice as NXT Women's Champion at "NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28. Tonight, Vice has a chance to win back the title when she challenges Grey in an NXT Underground Match. Vice secured another shot at the NXT Women's Championship when she defeated Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match on the July 14 episode of "NXT", with the NXT Underground stipulation being added in the midst of a verbal confrontation between Grey and Vice the following Tuesday on July 21.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes of Vanity Project will be putting their NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux on the July 14 episode of "NXT" as they defend against reigning North American Champion Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. Borne came to an agreement with "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone on July 21 to put his North American Championship on the line against Kam Hendrix in order to secure a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship for himself and Heights should he be the victor of the match. He achieved such during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" when he retained against Hendrix in a successful defense.

Wren Sinclair will be putting her Women's Speed Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against BirthRight's Arianna Grace at The Great American Bash as she defends against reigning Women's North American Champion Zaria. Both Sinclair and Zaria showed interest in who their next challengers would be in the aforementioned Stone's office last Tuesday, leading to an argument and prompting Stone to inform Sinclair that should she retain her title tonight, she will receive a shot at Zaria's Women's North American Championship.

Jaida Parker will be joining forces with Thea Hail to take on reigning EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic in a women's tag team match. Parker and Hail were shown to be bonding with one another ahead of tonight's match last Tuesday, with the latter being pleasantly surprised when the former expressed how happy she was for them to be teaming up.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home before throwing it over to a video recapping some of the events of last Tuesday's show.

Jaida Parker then makes her way to the ring. Thea Hail, Nikkita Lyons, Karmen Petrovic, and Nattie all follow.