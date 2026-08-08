WWE's Dominik Mysterio Looks Back On Involvement In Custody Feud With Eddie Guerrero

One of wrestling's most memorable storylines from WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era was when Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero feuded over the custody of Dominik Mysterio, who was just eight years old at the time. The future WWE and AAA champion appeared on TV several times during the feud.

Mysterio reflected on being involved with such a controversial storyline when was on The Ariel Helwani Show. He said they explained what was going to happen, but the crowd reaction distracted him. He was trying to focus on who was in the ring and knowing he had to say his line and didn't want to mess up."I was terrified. I was nervous. I didn't want to be in front of the cameras." He agreed so he didn't have to go to school and he got paid. Mysterio says that he fell in love with wrestling when was traveling and doing homework on a plane and hanging out backstage. When he went back to school, he hated it. "No one knew what was going on. The teachers thought I genuinely had issues at home. So they'd call my parents in and my parents would have to explain to them that this is just a storyline and it was like a whole thing."

After doing his part on TV, he went to the back and saw Bruce Pritchard, his dad, and Vickie and Eddie Guerrero. They checked on him and made sure he was okay. He said he had his PSP and candy. "There was always so much going on in Gorilla and I just wanted to do my thing and get out of there." Growing up in the business, he wasn't phased by being around Superstars because it was normal to him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show post show and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.