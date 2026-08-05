AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico Results 8/5 - Two Titles On The Line, Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 5, 2026, coming to you live from the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico!

Moments after Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun of The Demand dethroned The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong as World Trios Champions during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", the latter trio beat down the former trio until "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, and Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido came to the aid of The Conglomeration. Following such, The Demand will be making their first defense tonight as they put their freshly won World Trios Championship on the line against Page, King, and Bandido.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey looks to win his first singles title in AEW as he challenges The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher for his International Championship. Bailey emerged victorious against The Beast Mortos, Nick Wayne, El Clon, Komander, and Jack Perry in a Six-Way Number One Contenders Ladder Match at AEW Redemption on July 26 to secure his spot in tonight's match.

Speaking of The Don Callis Family, Fletcher's stablemate Mark Davis will be taking part in a match of his own as he collides with Will Ospreay in a No Outside Interference Mexico City Street Fight. Ospreay and Davis have a long and storied history with one another as former United Empire stablemates in their New Japan Pro-Wrestling days, squaring off against one another a handful of times in singles and tag team competition throughout their shared time in AEW.

AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale will be joining forces with The Brawling Birds' Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor to go head-to-head with 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament winner Mercedes Mone and AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Divine Dominion. Nightingale held a celebration for dethroning Thekla as AEW Women's World Champion at Redemption last Wednesday, but the party was ultimately crashed by her AEW All In opponent Mone. A heated verbal confrontation between the two women ensued, prompting Divine Dominion to appear and attack Nightingale until The Brawling Birds ran out to help out Nightingale.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Kris Statlander will be going one-on-one with CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone in non-title action. Hikaru Shida looked to help out Persephone last Wednesday when she challenged Maya World for her TBS Championship by sliding her a kendo stick, but Statlander appeared to ensure that wouldn't happen by taking the kendo stick herself.

World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will be teaming up with The Young Bucks to take on The Death Riders' PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Continental Champion Jon Moxley. With Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson having previously scored a win against Moxley and the aforementioned former Death Riders member Ospreay at Redemption, they will also be challenging Christian Cage and Adam Copeland for their title at All In on August 30.

Additionally, Tommaso Ciampa, the aforementioned Komander, and National Champion Andrade El Idolo will be squaring off against one another in a Three-Way Match as they vie for the Number One Spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match set to be held at All In. Jericho, Mistico, and Darby Allin will also be joining forces with one another to face Don Callis Family members Kazuchika Okada, Hechicero, and TNT Champion Kevin Knight.