WWE's Undertaker Names Best And Worst Chokeslam Bumpers In His Career

The Undertaker's moveset repertoire naturally evolved over the years, with him originally having the Tombstone Piledriver as a Finisher, to having the Last Ride while portraying both 'The American Badass' and 'Big Evil.' However, while he's changed things up, the Chokeslam has always been an integral part of his moveset.

During an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," the Undertaker revealed which wrestlers bumped the Chokeslam the best.

"Brock Lesnar's Chokeslam is pretty tough to – in fact, I think I gave him one once [that] he actually came out of my hand at the top," the veteran lauded. "He's probably, pound-for-pound, the best Chokeslam bump. And then worst? Oh my gosh, Khali was up there... There's been a few stinkers."

Van Vliet then recalled how Hulk Hogan once practically refused to bump The Chokeslam, to which the Undertaker simply said, "That didn't work for him, brother."

Additionally, he also commented on how The Tombstone evolved over his career, explaining that he originally didn't really know how to do the move.

"Eventually, I got them squared up, and it was much easier to control their body weight and land safer and land square," he noted. Undertaker then admitted that early on, he delivered terrible Tombstones, like when he infamously delivered the move to Koko B. Ware. "You have to figure out ways to minimize the trauma and how to take care of yourself."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.