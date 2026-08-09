Solo Sikoa Reflects On Evolving WWE Persona

For the last couple of weeks, fans have seen a different side of Solo Sikoa. He's more carefree and lets his sense of humor come out more often. This was evidenced during a six-man match at WWE SummerSlam against his family when he started Jey Uso's YEET gesture at him. The crowd immediately got behind him and participated. Such a scene wouldn't have happened just a few months ago.

Following Sikoa, Royce Keys, and LA Knight picking up a victory over The Bloodline, Sikoa was a guest on WWE Now. Sikoa reflected on starting out as the silent assassin before moving to his character as the Tribal Chief and the MFTs leader where he slowly got to show more personality and now he finally gets to be himself. "A lot of fans don't understand when you're going from not talking for two years, you're sitting under the learning tree from one of the greats, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. I would sit there and I would study how he would talk and cut the promos. So a lot of people think that I'm just not talking, but I was actually learning over those two years." When it was his time to shine, he knew he'd be ready.

When he finally got to cut a promo after WrestleMania 40, Sikoa was nervous, but ready. He says he gets to do this in a natural way now. "I get to pick on my brothers. I get to make fun of them. Who gets to do that? On the biggest stage of them all and on TV in front of millions and millions of people?" He decided to make fun of his brothers and it took off. Sikoa thinks if he started with this character right away it wouldn't have worked.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Now and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.