TNA Announces Partnership With Dude Wipes, Will Feature Mascot In TV Storyline

A new entertainment partnership will bring together TNA Wrestling and DUDE Wipes, a personal care brand. A press release confirmed, on Thursday, that this mutual agreement will center on the crossover of DUDE Wipes' mascot, Deuce.

Deuce is expected to be featured in a custom TNA television storyline. The contents of that storyline have yet to be seen, though it will involve Deuce making exclusive backstage and ringside appearances along with match walkouts and digital content. One appearance will take the mascot to the TNA Lockdown event, which is set for Sunday, August 23 in Chicago. The full integration will follow at the TNA live event taping in San Antonio on September 25 and later air on an episode of "TNA Impact."

"The TNA Wrestling-DUDE Wipes partnership reflects TNA's continued commitment to developing creative sponsorship opportunities that go beyond traditional advertising, connecting brands with one of the most passionate fan bases in sports entertainment through immersive storytelling and memorable live experiences," said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.

TNA and DUDE Wipes have promised product sampling and interactive opportunities, such as photo experiences and giveaways, for fans attending the September 25 event. Fans on social media will also be given access to a recurring short-form digital series created by the brands.

"When TNA said they wanted to put our mascot Deuce in the middle of the action, we didn't need much convincing," DUDE Wipes Co-Founder and CMO Ryan Meegan said. "Wrestling doesn't take itself too seriously, and neither do we. This partnership gives us the chance to create genuinely entertaining moments for fans, both in the arena and online, while introducing DUDE Wipes to a new audience."

Tonight's "Impact" episode featuring a contract signing between TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy was recently taped in Philadelphia.